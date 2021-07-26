Staff report
Two Killeen streets will be closed during work hours this week to facilitate sanitary sewer repairs in those areas.
The westbound lane of Skyline Avenue, from Swope Drive to Santa Rosa Drive, will be closed today and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. All lanes will be reopened after work hours.
The southbound lane of Godman Street from Westcliff Road to Cora Avenue will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. All lanes will be reopened after work hours.
Sanitary sewer services are being repaired in these areas, and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work.
All traffic will be guided around the lane closure during work hours. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices .
The city of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.