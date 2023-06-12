More than 40 American Airlines passengers departing the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport had a very short flight Sunday evening.
The flight, American Airlines 4825, departed the Killeen airport at 6:28 p.m. (on time), according to city spokeswoman Janell Ford.
However, severe weather in the Dallas area prompted officials at DFW International Airport near Grapevine to shut down the runways at 6:45 p.m., after the Killeen-to-Dallas flight was already in the air.
The flight was turned back and returned to the Killeen airport gate at 7:10 p.m., Ford said.
The flight was then canceled upon arrival.
Ford said 46 passengers were on the aborted flight to Dallas.
All of the passengers were rebooked on the next available flight to their final destinations, she said.
The heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind caused widespread damage and power outages throughout the Dallas area Sunday night.
TV station WFAA reported that as of 10 p.m. Sunday, there were nearly 40,000 customers without power, according to the Oncor outage map.
Late Sunday evening, Both DFW International and Dallas Love Field were reporting delays.
At DFW Airport, ground stops were extended and delays of up to 120 minutes were reported as the storms moved through the area, WFAA reported.
The website FlightAware reported that overall Sunday, 59 flights were canceled at DFW Airport, and another 359 were delayed — many because of severe weather concerns.
