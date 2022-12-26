Above-average temperatures are expected to wrap up an abnormally dry 2022.
Killeen area residents who kicked off the holiday week with freezing temperatures may need to retire their warm weather coats for the next ten days.
Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to peak at a high of 53 with a low of 39 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday will be much warmer with highs expected in the upper 60s and low 70s each day. Low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will hover in the low to mid 50s, according to the National Weather Service.
National Weather Service meteorologist Madi Gordon, of Fort Worth, said there will not be another cold snap for the rest of the year.
Gordon said residents can expect to continue to see above normal temperatures through the new year.
2022 is poised to go down in history as one of Killeen’s driest years. As of Monday, with less than a week to go of 2022, the Killeen area had a reported 15.89 inches of rain for the entire year — less than half the rain Killeen typically receives in any given year.
Slim rain chances are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, but Gordon said most of the precipitation will stay to the east of the area.
