Killeen will wait until May 31 to enforce new architectural standards for homes built in the city, officials have confirmed.
Approved by the Killeen City Council on April 26, the city’s Architectural and Site Design Standards ordinance was completed after 14 “stakeholder” meetings between city staff and members of the homebuilding community. Once fully adopted, home and commercial builders will be required to include elements from a set of design options into their projects.
Wallis Meshier, Killeen’s Director of Planning confirmed Friday that the city will delay code enforcement until May 31, giving builders some time to file permits for new construction.
According to Meshier, the city is operating in compliance with state law, which requires municipalities of 100,000 population or more to delay enforcement or implementation of building related ordinances by at least 30 days after final adoption.
However, homebuilders will be required to receive new permits for any construction occurring after May 31. Meshier explained that the city will create a checklist for each permit type where applicants can indicate which menu items from the adopted ordinance they will incorporate into building design. In addition, “city staff will then verify that new construction conforms to the architectural standards during inspections in the field,” Meshier said.
Meshier confirmed that the city notified those who attended the “stakeholder” meetings via email regarding the delay and the need to file for new applications for any new construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.