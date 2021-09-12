Killeen can expect to enjoy warm days and cool nights as summer winds to a close. According to National Weather Service Spokeswoman Allison Prater, temperatures are expected to hover in the high 80s and low 90s during the day, with days closing out in the cool mid to low 70s.
“There’s a stout, mid-level ridge in your area with troughs cutting through,” Prater said.
Prater said that, although there is a tropical storm developing in the gulf, it is too early to determine whether the system will affect Central Texas.
Killeen will, however, continue to experience humidity in the 50 and 60% over the next few days, driving up the area’s heat index while providing chances of rain throughout the week.
This humidity, while uncomfortable, will help to keep the area’s lakes topped off and stave off drought conditions.
“Your area can expect isolated to scattered showers,” Prater said.
However, Prater said, Killeen residents can expect a 50% chance of rain today.
Starting Wednesday, however, residents can expect mostly clear to sunny days, making the weekend a good time to be outdoors. Unfortunately, temperatures are expected to creep back up into the mid to high 90s starting Friday.
Lake Levels
Current Level | Lake Average (in feet)
Stillhouse Hollow Lake: 624.84 | 622
Belton Lake: 593.48 | 594
