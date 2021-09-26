Killeen’s residents can expect cloudy days and scattered storms over the next week.
“It’s going to be nice for a few days or so, then you’ll have some chances of rain,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Dunn said Sunday.
Highs for Monday and Tuesday will hover near 90 degrees, with lows staying in the cool low 70s.
The weeks first spots of rain are expected Tuesday, with a 20% chance of scattered rain that will evolve into a 40% chance for thunderstorms during Tuesday night.
The pressure system will build into Wednesday as the area approaches an 80% chance for rain showers. Wednesday will relax, with a 40% chance to thunderstorm until Thursday where the area will again have an 80% chance for rain showers.
Until Tuesday, however, the area is expected to remain relatively dry, with surrounding counties thinking about instituting a temporary burn ban.
Temperatures are a bit above normal, Dunn said, but should end just above the yearly average by the end of next week.
Winds are expected to remain tame throughout the week, with gusts staying close to five to ten miles per hour.
