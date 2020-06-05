The city of Killeen flag will fly half-staff Monday and Tuesday in honor of late Killeen Police Officer Todd Shoemaker, who died unexpectedly May 30.
Shoemaker had been with the department since 2006 after 20 years in the Army. He became a K-9 handler in 2009 and had been with his K-9 partner Arco since 2013, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said.
“The City of Killeen joins the Police Department in mourning the sudden passing of Officer Shoemaker and sends our prayers to the family,” said Mayor Jose Segarra in a news release. “I am lowering the Killeen Flag in honor of his dedicated service to our community and to show our respect and gratitude.”
City flags will return to normal height Wednesday, the release said.
