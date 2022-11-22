Starting in December, residents with outstanding warrants through Killeen Municipal Court may resolve their cases without being arrested.
“It’s a part of the Safe Harbor program where you can resolve your outstanding cases and may even be eligible for alternatives like community service or a reduction in your fine, based on your ability to pay,” Judge Kris Krishna said in a news release.
Warrant fees will be waived for those who participate.
“The city released an active warrant list in June 2022 and asked residents to search for their name and share the information with others who may be listed,” the release shows. “Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the December Safe Harbor warrant forgiveness program, as next year, officials will be conducting what’s called a ‘warrant roundup.’”
That is the Great Texas Warrant Roundup. Each February, multiple law-enforcement agencies in more than 300 jurisdictions make arrests to collect debt on outstanding warrants.
The grace period for resolving outstanding warrants is scheduled for Dec. 1 to Dec. 31. To view a city video on the program, visit youtu.be/nJK51pwxPp0.
