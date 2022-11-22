Killeen Municipal Court

Residents with outstanding warrants may resolve their cases at Killeen Municipal Court through December without fear of arrest, city officials said.

“It’s a part of the Safe Harbor program where you can resolve your outstanding cases and may even be eligible for alternatives like community service or a reduction in your fine, based on your ability to pay,” Judge Kris Krishna said in a news release.

