Killeen issued 245 permits last week, according to the city’s weekly permit report.
There were 14 new permits issued for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractor D.R. Horton will build eight of the new houses, Carothers Homes will build three of the new houses, Stylecraft Builders will construct two new homes and the final house will be built by Welmor Homes.
The new homes were given a valuation of $0 in accordance with Texas House Bill 852, which states that cities can no longer ask for or report project values for residential construction permits when determining permit values.
Per the bill, a city “may not require the disclosure of information related to the value of or cost of constructing or improving a residential dwelling as a condition of obtaining a building permit except as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.”
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 42 permits last week in Harker Heights worth a total of $1.19 million.
One of the issued permits was for the construction of a new single-family residence, which is valued at $440,000. Contractor Cameo Homes will build the new house.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $25.34 million so far this year.
Copperas Cove
Building officials in Copperas Cove issued 69 permits last week.
There were 14 permits issued for the construction of single-family residences. Contractors Silverado Homes, Manning Homes and Allstar Homes will each build four new houses, while the final two houses will be built by Stylecraft Builders.
Nolanville
Two permits were issued for new construction last week.
Both of the issued permits were for the construction of single-family residences, and contractor A&G Homes will build both houses.
Belton
City permit officials issued nine new permits last week, according to the weekly permit report.
The issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractor Ashford Homes will build five of the new houses while Precision Value Homes will build the remaining four houses.
