City building officials in Killeen issued 210 permits last week, according to the ctiy’s weekly permit report.
There were 18 permits issued for the construction of new single-family residences last week. Carothers Homes will build seven new houses; Jubilee Homes will construct five new homes; Precision Value Homes will build two new houses; and Manning Builders, A&G Homes, Stylecraft Builders and D. R. Horton will each build one new home.
The new houses will be built on a several streets in southern Killeen.
The new homes were given a valuation of $0 in accordance with Texas House Bill 852, which states that cities can no longer ask for or report project values for residential construction permits when determining permit values.
Per the bill, a city “may not require the disclosure of information related to the value of or cost of constructing or improving a residential dwelling as a condition of obtaining a building permit except as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.”
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 57 permits over the last week in Harker Heights worth a total of $888,428.
There were two permits issued for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractor D.R. Horton will build both of the new residences. Both of the new houses will be built on Torino Street.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $21.30 million so far this year.
Copperas Cove
Building officials in Copperas Cove issued 47 permits last week.
There were 10 permits issued for the construction of single-family residences. Contractor JWC will build four of the new houses, D.R. Horton will construct three of the new homes, Tippit Homes will build two of the new houses and Stylecraft Builders will construct one new home.
The city is no longer reporting project valuations for construction permits, citing new rules put in place by Texas House Bill 852.
Nolanville
No permit report for the city was available by press time.
Belton
City permit officials issued one new permits last week, according to the weekly permit report.
The permit is for the construction of a new storage building.
The city is no longer reporting project valuations for construction permits, citing new rules put in place by Texas House Bill 852.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.