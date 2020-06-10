Killeen issued a total of 258 permits last week, according to the city’s weekly permit report.
There were 24 new permits issued for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractor D.R. Horton will build 10 of the new houses, Carothers Home Builders will construct five of the new homes, JWC Inc. will build three of the new houses, Purser Homes will construct two new houses, and Stylecraft Builders, Welmor Homes, Jubilee Homes and Ashford HOmes will each construct one new home.
The new homes were given a valuation of $0 in accordance with Texas House Bill 852, which states that cities can no longer ask for or report project values for residential construction permits when determining permit values.
Per the bill, a city “may not require the disclosure of information related to the value of or cost of constructing or improving a residential dwelling as a condition of obtaining a building permit except as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.”
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 67 permits over the last week in Harker Heights worth a total of $1.01 million.
One of the issued permits was for the construction of a new single-family residence, which is valued at $310,045. The new home will be built by D.R. Horton on Torino Street.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $23.42 million so far this year.
Copperas Cove
Building officials in Copperas Cove issued 47 permits last week.
There were 11 permits issued for the construction of single-family residences. Contractor D.R. Horton will build five of the new houses while contractors Allstary Homes and Tippit Homes will both construct three new houses.
Nolanville
The city issued four permits for construction of new single-family residences last week, worth a combined total of $1.07 million.
Contractors Smalley Homes and Flintrock Homes will each build two of the new houses.
Belton
City permit officials issued two new permits last week, according to the weekly permit report.
The issued permits were not for the construction of new single-family residences.
