Killeen issued 256 permits last week, according to the city’s weekly permit report.
There were 28 new permits issued for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractor D.R. Horton will build 25 of the new houses, while Allstar Homes, Flintrock Homes and Miguel Vargas will each build one new house.
The new homes were given a valuation of $0 in accordance with Texas House Bill 852, which states that cities can no longer ask for or report project values for residential construction permits when determining permit values.
Per the bill, a city “may not require the disclosure of information related to the value of or cost of constructing or improving a residential dwelling as a condition of obtaining a building permit except as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.”
Harker Heights
A $600,000 permit was approved last week for the installation of synthetic turf on the Harker Heights High School football field. According to the permits report, the permit is specifically for “Converting the existing natural grass football field to a synthetic grass football field along with repaving the existing high jump pads inside of the track.”
Permit officials issued 71 permits over the last week in Harker Heights worth a total of $1.37 million.
Two of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, which are valued at $585,265. Contractor D.R. Horton and Flintrock Homes will each build one of the new houses.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $24 million so far this year.
Copperas Cove
Building officials in Copperas Cove issued 42 permits last week.
There were three permits issued for the construction of single-family residences. Contractor Stylecraft Builders will build two of the new houses while contractor D.R. Horton will build one new house.
Nolanville
No permit report was available for the city by press time.
Belton
City permit officials issued one new permit last week, according to the weekly permit report.
The issued permit was for the construction of a new single-family residence, which will be constructed by Ashford Homes.
