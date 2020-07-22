The city of Killeen issued 294 permits last week, according to the city’s weekly permit report.
There were 29 new permits issued for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractor Carothers Homes will build 10 new houses, Ashford Homes will build nine of the new residences, D.R. Horton will construct six new houses, Tippit Homes will build two new houses, and both Purser Homes and Jubilee Homes will each build one new house.
The new homes were given a valuation of $0 in accordance with Texas House Bill 852, which states that cities can no longer ask for or report project values for residential construction permits when determining permit values.
Per the bill, a city “may not require the disclosure of information related to the value of or cost of constructing or improving a residential dwelling as a condition of obtaining a building permit except as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.”
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 41 permits last week in Harker Heights worth a total value of $657,426.
One of the issued permits were for the construction of a new single-family residence, which will be built by Keith Lee Custom Homes.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $26.14 million so far this year.
Copperas Cove
Building officials in Copperas Cove issued 35 permits last week.
Two of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractors Stylecraft Builders and D.R. Horton will each build one of the new houses.
Nolanville
No permit information was available by press time Wednesday.
Belton
City permit officials issued two new permits last week, according to the weekly permit report.
Both of the new permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, which will be built by Carothers Homes.
