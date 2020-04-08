City building officials in Killeen issued 180 permits last week.
There were 35 permits issued for the construction of new single-family residences last week. Contractors Carothers Homes will build nine new houses; Saratoga Homes will build seven new homes; both D.R. Horton and J. Clark Homes will build six new houses; both Stylecraft Builders and Tippit Homes will build two new houses; and Manning Homes, Ashford Homes and T.R. Harris Homes will build one new home each.
The new houses will be built on a multitude of streets across the city.
The new homes were given a valuation of $0 in accordance with Texas House Bill 852, which states that cities can no longer ask for or report project values for residential construction permits when determining permit values.
Per the bill, a city “may not require the disclosure of information related to the value of or cost of constructing or improving a residential dwelling as a condition of obtaining a building permit except as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.”
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 32 permits last week in Harker Heights worth a total of $486,848.
One of the permits was for the construction of a new single-family residence, which will be built by D.R. Horton. The house will be built on Torina Street.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $15.16 million so far this year.
Copperas Cove
Building officials in Copperas Cove issued 41 permits last week.
Seven of the issued permits were for the construction of single-family residences. Contractor Silverado Homes will build four of the new homes while D.R. Horton will build three of the new houses. The Silverado homes will be built on Justice Drive while D.R. Horton will build their houses on Wigeon Way.
The city is no longer reporting project valuations for construction permits, citing new rules put in place by Texas House Bill 852.
Nolanville
No permit report for the city was available by press time.
Belton
City permit officials issued five new permits last week.
All five of the new permits were for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractors Ashford Homes will build four of the new houses and Precision Value Homes will build the final new house. Three of the new houses will be built on Victoria Meadow Drive, one new home will be built on James Ridge Drive and the final house will be built on Damascus Drive.
The city is no longer reporting project valuations for construction permits, citing new rules put in place by Texas House Bill 852.
