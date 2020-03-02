City building officials in Killeen issued 276 permits last week.
There were 10 permits issued for the construction of new single-family residences last week. Contractors Carothers Homes will build four new houses; Stylecraft Builders will construct three new houses; and Jubilee Homes, Casa Bonita and D.R. Horton will each build one new house.
Three of the new houses will be built on Hercules Avenue; two will be built on La Terraza Lane; and other houses will be built on Reese Creek Road, Pinar Trail, Grand Oaks Lane, Anvil Range Road and Catherine Drive.
The new homes were given a valuation of $0 in accordance with Texas House Bill 852, which states that cities can no longer ask for or report project values for residential construction permits when determining permit values.
Per the bill, a city “may not require the disclosure of information related to the value of or cost of constructing or improving a residential dwelling as a condition of obtaining a building permit except as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.”
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 43 permits last week in Harker Heights worth a total of $192,443.
None of the permits were for the construction of new single-family residences.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $13 million so far this year.
Copperas Cove
Building officials in Copperas Cove issued 38 permits last week.
None of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences.
The city is no longer reporting project valuations for construction permits, citing new rules put in place by Texas House Bill 852.
Nolanville
Nolanville city officials did not issue last week’s permit report by press time.
Belton
Permit officials in Belton issued one permit last week.
The issued permit was for the construction of a new single-family residence. The new home will be built by Omega Homebuilders on Trinity Drive.
The city is no longer reporting project valuations for construction permits, citing new rules put in place by Texas House Bill 852.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.