Black History Month Proclamation

Citizens listen during a previous Black History Month Proclamation at Killeen City Hall.

 Herald/MARIANNE LIJEWSKI

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra has proclaimed Feb. 1 through Feb. 29 Black History Month.

The public is invited to a Black History Month reception Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. in the Foyer at City Hall, 101 N. College St.

