The City of Killeen’s Engineering Division will hold an open house to inform the public about plans for reconstructing Chaparral Road, according to a news release on Thursday,
The open house will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chaparral Rd.
The community is invited to attend and provide online feedback.
According to the release, the road improvements would be on Chaparral Road from State Highway 195 to Stillhouse Lake Road (Farm to Market Road 3481).
“The renovation is due to that area seeing a significant growth in population, which can lead to congestion, and safety is a City of Killeen priority,” the release said.
The release states residents will have the opportunity to learn about improvements and realignment options for Chaparral Road.
According to the release, materials and input opportunities will be available online at www.chaparralroad.com from April 27 through May 12.
