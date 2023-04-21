The City of Killeen’s Engineering Division will hold an open house to inform the public about plans for reconstructing Chaparral Road, according to a news release on Thursday,

The open house will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chaparral Rd.

