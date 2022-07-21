The city of Killeen is holding a meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center to unveil the final draft of the city’s proposed comprehensive plan, which cost about $350,000 to put together.
Residents will have the opportunity to view the plan in full and the join in discussion and provide feedback, according to a news release on Thursday. The comprehensive plan began development in March of 2021, and has since been developed through City Council, city staff and resident input. The proposed plan has grown to more than 150 pages and includes survey results as well as a draft future land use map and a growth sector map, both of which are intended to guide development in Killeen over the next 20 years.
