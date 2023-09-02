Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Hall

 File Photo

The Killeen City Council will be holding a public hearing Tuesday on the proposed 2024 budget, followed by a workshop meeting immediately afterward.

The proposed 2024 budget is balanced with City Manager Kent Cagle saying population increases in the city were driving expenses.

klimiti@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.