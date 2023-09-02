The Killeen City Council will be holding a public hearing Tuesday on the proposed 2024 budget, followed by a workshop meeting immediately afterward.
The proposed 2024 budget is balanced with City Manager Kent Cagle saying population increases in the city were driving expenses.
The proposed budget totals $282 million, a decrease of $16 million over the 2023 fiscal year budget of $298.2 million.
The 2024 proposed budget includes pay increases for both civil service and classified employees, including pay raises for fire rescue officers and police officers.
The budget also includes an increase of $1.50 for monthly residential water bills, which Cagle said would result in a little over $1 million in revenue.
The 100% disabled veterans tax exemption, a state property tax law, was a hot topic during the budget presentation. The exempted property value grew to $292.7 million.
The tax roll shows net taxable value for Killeen increased by nearly 16%, to $10.8 billion. The increase in new growth was explained partly by Killeen’s population increase that resulted in more people buying homes.
The preliminary tax rate will be set at the council meeting. In the 2024 proposed budget, property taxes decreased from 62.33 cents per $100 valuation to 62.08 cents, a total decrease of about a quarter of a cent.
The City Council workshop meeting will include updates from Planning and Zoning, discussion on car wash usage in Killeen, discussion on commercial truck parking and discussion on setting the date for the council’s special town hall meeting.
On the agenda for the meeting will be the following items that will be voted on in the regular council meeting on Sept. 12:
- A resolution which amends an agreement between the city and Randall Scott Architects for a Community and Senior Center Expansion and Renovation Project totaling $390,631.
- A resolution upgrading the hardware for Solid Waste collection for $180,384.
- Accepting a Federal Aviation Administration grant for $267,322 for improvements at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
- A resolution rescheduling council meetings for November, December and January.
In addition, the City Council will be holding several public hearings on Sept. 12 including the following subjects:
- The proposed tax rate beginning fiscal year Oct. 1, 2023.
- Adoption of the 2024 proposed budget.
- Resolution ratifying the property tax revenue increase.
- Setting the tax rate at 0.6208.
- Adoption of the five-year Capital Improvement Program.
The special meeting starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the workshop. Both will be livestreamed at KilleenTexas.gov and broadcast on Spectrum Channel 10.
