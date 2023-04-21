The City of Killeen Recreation Services Department said in a news release it will hold an onsite job fair on May 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E Stan Schlueter Loop.
“The City has over 30 jobs to fill in its aquatics division, with an especially big need for lifeguards. Other positions include aquatics clerks, aquatics supervisors, pool cashier and pool managers. Interviews will be conducted on the spot and job training will begin May 12,” according to the release.
