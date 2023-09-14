city hall

Killeen City Hall

 File Photo

The city of Killeen will be holding its second annual workshop and town hall meeting next month, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.

The meeting will take place at City Hall, 101 N. College St., at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Michael Fornino

Killeen...PLEASE. SHOW UP to the meeting, and STAND UP...and SPEAK. I know there are many out there that would like to speak - but fear retaliation from the City.

If I have proven ONE thing to you all, whether I agree or disagree with you, is that YOU have the RIGHT to be heard at City Council without fear. They can only intimidate you if you let them.

Debbie Nash-King tried that with me last Tuesday night. When her hypocrisy was laid bare. AFTER meeting was adjourned, I asked her some tough questions. She couldn't think of a bible lesson to filibuster with, so she ran behind the dais. When I simply stood there and continued to ask her questions...she summoned KPD officers to flank me. For what? She had NO authority over police AFTER adjournment. Just another scared hypocrite like Cagle and a few others up there. Oh...and NOTHING happened, since questions aren't lethal. Then, Debbie threw the victim card and needed a cop to escort her to her car, same as Cagle.

Tisk, tisk, Debbie. Haven't you already been down this road and lost? You tried to sue citizens for speaking their mind and had your rear end handed to you in a way you weren't used to. You were also found to have DEMONSTRATED A PATTERN of intimidation and harassment by the judge.

OLD Killeen is dead. Let's start chiseling the final details on the tombstone by coming out, supporting each other, and SPEAKING EN MASSE.

