Mayor Jose Segarra ordered the city of Killeen flag to half-staff Friday through Monday in honor of former Fire Rescue Officer Patrick Bergman, according to a city of Killeen news release.
Bergman served Killeen Fire Department from 2005 to 2020, when a medical condition, which he battled for many years, caused him to leave the fire service. Bergman, 37, died recently from cancer.
“Bergman was a member of the Killeen Fire Department Honor Guard during his tenure,” the release said. “In fitting tribute, full Fire Department honors will be extended at his services.”
Visitation is planned Sunday, March 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, 1615 S. Fort Hood St. A final salute walkthrough for fire personnel to pay respects will follow.
Funeral services are planned Monday, March 15, at 2 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 South W. S. Young Drive. Services are open to the public, and attendees are asked to use Elms Road to access W. S. Young Drive. Public parking will be available at the south entrance to the center.
Fire Department honors will include the last call, tolling of the bells, presentation of flags and medals and playing of bagpipes.
A funeral escort is planned prior to the service Monday. Killeen Fire Department and other fire departments will honorably transport FRO Bergman from the funeral home, by Fire Station 3, where he served, to the conference center.
The public should expect a procession of fire and police vehicles with lights flashing Monday between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. It will travel portions of Fort Hood Road, Elms Road, Stan Schlueter Loop, MLK Boulevard, Twin Creek Drive, Rancier Avenue and W. S. Young Drive. Motorists should pull over in a show of respect and to allow the procession to pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.