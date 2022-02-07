Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra will honor Black History Month during a reception at City Hall at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release Monday.
The event will take place in the foyer of City Hall, 101 N. College St., and the community is invited to attend.
“The City of Killeen looks forward to celebrating the achievements of the African American community and recognizing their central role in U.S. history, and appreciates the culture’s contributions to making this country what it is today,” the news release said.
Both the local NAACP branch and the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce have been invited, as mayor Segarra presents an official proclamation.
