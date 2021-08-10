The City of Killeen is partnering with Carter BloodCare to host a “Boots vs. Badges” Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard.
The Killeen Police Department will compete as “badges” against the Killeen Fire Department’s “boots.”
The city has invited the community to attend and enjoy music, snacks and fun, while “donating to a good cause.”
After donating blood, participants can cast their ballot for either department.
“There’s no real ‘loser’ in this life-saving battle between these two teams, but the department with the least amount of votes will have to wash the vehicles of the winning department,” Executive Director of Communications Janelle Ford said in a press release Monday.
Donors can register at the event.
