Killeen residents can drop off bulk waste at four locations during the city’s fall clean-up event Friday and Saturday.
The City of Killeen will accept bulk items and additional household waste only at the four locations listed below from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Roll-off containers have been placed at:
Killeen Special Events Center, gravel lot, 3301 South W.S. Young Drive
Long Branch Park, parking lot, 1101 Branch Drive
Clear Creek Water Tower, 6520 Clear Creek Road.
Conder Park, parking lot, 810 Conder St.
In order to drop off items, residents must show valid identification and a City of Killeen utility bill. The following items will not be accepted:
