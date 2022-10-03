Garbage (copy)

In this file photo from December 2014 garbage is seen on East Jasper Drive in Killeen.

 Herald | File

Killeen residents can drop off bulk waste at four locations during the city’s fall clean-up event Friday and Saturday.

The City of Killeen will accept bulk items and additional household waste only at the four locations listed below from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.