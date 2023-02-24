Registration is open now for the first city sponsored race in the 2023 Centex Race Series, the Fallen Heroes 5K, at 7:30 a.m. on May 6 at the Purser Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail, located at 8001 Pyrite Drive in Killeen. All are invited to come run, jog or walk to honor fallen friends and family members.
Register at www.killeentexas.gov/Centex. Registration ends May 1. For more information, call 254-501-6390.
