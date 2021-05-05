Residents of all Central Texas cities looking to properly dispose of hazardous waste, including paints, pesticides, herbicides, household cleaners, corrosives, petroleum products, antifreeze and automotive and cooking oils, can do so at a collection event in Killeen from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15.
Fluorescent bulbs and batteries will also be collected at the event that will be in the parking lot of the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
No tires, electronics, fire alarms, smoke detectors, pressurized containers, explosives or brush will be accepted, the city of Killeen said in a news release.
If possible, materials should be in original packaging and properly loaded and secured for transport, the release said.
The event is open to all residents of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties.
For a list of commonly accepted and prohibited materials, visit KilleenTexas.gov/Recycle.
