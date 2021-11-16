Killeen’s annual Holiday Under the Stars event will begin 7 p.m, Dec. 3, according to a Monday news release from the Killeen city government.
Located in downtown Killeen, the event will feature three days of activities.
According to the release, the free event will begin with a tree lighting and snow show. Residents will also have the drink free hot chocolate, eat cookies, sing Christmas carols and take photos with Santa.
Dec. 4 events will feature, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., ice skating, live entertainment and food trucks.
The event will conclude at 3 p.m. Dec. 5. Residents will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa and eat free s’mores, starting at 1 p.m. Dec, 5,
For more information, residents may contact Levollois Hamilton, Community Engagement Coordinator, at 254-501-7758 or email ldhamilton@killeentexas.gov.
Jack Dowling
