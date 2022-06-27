The city of Killeen will host its Independence Day fireworks show, while residents are banned from the personal use of fireworks due to the ongoing drought this year.
In a press release from the City of Killeen on Monday, officials announced that the “Inaugural Independence Day Celebration” and fireworks show will go on, as planned.
Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday at East Avenue D and Gray Street. A 20-minute fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. and should be visible throughout the city.
“Viewers can tune in to 87.9 FM radio for a synchronized experience,” Killeen Communications Officer Marcus Hood said in a news release Monday.
“It promises to be worth the wait, as the evening activities will conclude with one of the biggest fireworks shows this area has ever seen,” Hood said. “It will be the first Fourth of July celebration hosted by the city in decades.”
The downtown celebration will feature live music, including country singer IMAJ, reggae band Roland and The Roots Riddim, rock artist Konstantin Alexander and hip hop artist Puntin. There will also be several food trucks and craft vendors.
The fireworks will be launched from the Killeen Athletic Fields, but the surrounding area will be closed Friday through Sunday for setup and cleanup activities.
Beginning Friday, the athletic fields and a portion of the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail, including three parking lots and seven baseball fields, will be closed. Visitors may park at the Mickey’s Dog Park/Rotary Club Children’s Park parking lots or at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, but everyone is encouraged to watch from the downtown event.
Private parking lots, such as the Texas Thrift Store, McDonald’s and Destiny World Outreach are not public parking lots and individuals who park there may be towed.
On June 22, Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued a Drought Disaster Declaration for all of Bell County, banning the sale or use of fireworks for Bell County unless a permit is obtained.
The city said the necessary permits for the City of Killeen fireworks show have already been issued.
“The City is actively monitoring the drought situation and taking necessary precautions to ensure a safe show. (We) will also examine the weather conditions, before proceeding with the show to ensure the safety of spectators and residents,” said Hood.
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski explained it is unlikely the city’s fireworks show will start a fire.
“The professional fireworks being used are designed to detonate at 500 feet above ground and completely burn out at 300 feet above ground level which means there should be no concern for hot or smoldering embers to come in contact with the ground,” Kubinski said. “There is a less than a 1% occurrence rate of ‘early detonation’ causing concern that burning embers may come in contact with the ground.”
Killeen Fire Department personnel will be actively patrolling the area surrounding the community park to quickly address any issues that may arise. Fireworks were already prohibited within Killeen city limits without a permit.
“Sparklers” and others that do not leave the ground are considered fireworks and are deemed illegal. Violation of these rules is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 or jail.
