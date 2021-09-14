City officials, in conjunction with the Killeen Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, are bringing a Lego exhibit called “Bricks Killeen” to town. This event will be at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center this weekend and is free to the public. The event will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
More than three dozen exhibitors will have their extravagant creations on display, including a castle built out of 25,000 Lego bricks, custom spaceships, a dinosaur ranch, a giant treehouse, a model of downtown Houston, Victorian houses and much more. Creators will be on hand to answer questions and talk about how they design and create. The Texas Brick Railroad, a group full of Lego and train enthusiasts, will be constructing part of a railroad piece in hopes of earning a Guinness World Record.
“We are particularly honored to have a special display of military aircraft that will have a recreation of Killeen native and World War II hero, Bob Gray’s plane, Whiskey Pete,” Executive Director of Communications, Janell Ford, said in a news release.
After taking it all in, visitors can sit down at a “Creation Station” and snap some Legos together to see what they can create, including a community mural.
The first 144 attendees who want to help build it will receive a portion to complete with instructions for the 10-foot by 10-foot, 75,000 Lego brick mural.
Bricks Killeen is sponsored by the Killeen Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as Texas Lego Users Group, which has chapters in Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
Texas Lego Users Group has partnered with Fairy Bricks to help supply Lego sets to hospitalized children, including Baylor Scott & White McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple.
This is an event residents and Lego lovers do not want to miss.
