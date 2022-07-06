The City of Killeen’s Recreation Services will be showing “Sing 2” on Friday at the Killeen Amphitheater at 2201 E. Veterans Boulevard. Seating starts at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk.
Viewers should bring a blanket or lawn chair and snacks. No alcoholic beverages or glass containers are permitted.
On July 22, Killeen’s Recreation Services will be showing the 1984 film “Footloose.”
For more information, call Recreation Services at 254-501-6390.
