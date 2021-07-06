The city of Killeen will be hosting a “Movies in Your Park” event this Friday evening.
According to a news release from the city, the event will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Killeen Amphitheater, located next to the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. The movie that will be showing is “Tom & Jerry.”
Residents are welcomed to bring their own concessions. However, alcohol and glass containers are prohibited, according to the release.
The next movie night is scheduled for July 23. The movie will be “Raya and the Last Dragon.”
