The City of Killeen will be hosting ‘Movies in Your Park’ this Friday.
The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Killeen Amphitheater near the Killeen Community Center on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The feature of the evening will be “The Croods: A New Age,” according to a press release from the city’s communication department.
Participants are welcome to bring a blanket and their own concessions, but alcoholic beverages and glass containers will not be permitted. Seating areas will be marked to allow for social distancing.
Another ‘Movies in Your Park’ event is scheduled for June 25 and will feature the movie “The War with Grandpa.”
