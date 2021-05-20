An annual festival will celebrate Black art and film this Saturday in Killeen. The Black Art & Film Fest will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Not only can people participate in-person, they can also participate virtually via Zoom, event organizer Luvina Sabree said.
Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance for $10 at filmfreeway.com/killeenblackartandfilmfest/tickets. Those wishing to participate virtually will be given a Zoom link.
Tickets cost $15 at the door.
In what will be the second annual installment of the festival, attendees will have the option to attend one of four workshops given by people in the theater industry.
The “headliner” for the workshops is Carl Kennedy, an actor who has appeared in Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and Have Nots.”
Sabree said he will teach a workshop on the art of storytelling and the business of acting.
“Not only is his resume extensive, but he’s educated in theater,” Sabree said Thursday.
Kerry Ann Zamore, a local filmmaker, will give a workshop on writing a dynamic script.
Kaylynn Wilkerson will give a workshop on a children acting class.
There will be 30 short and feature films playing throughout the duration, along with live art and music.
The motivation of starting the event is to bring tourism and big-city activities to Killeen through the Killeen Arts Commission, Sabree said.
Next year’s event is already scheduled for the last weekend in May for 2022. Last year the event was online only due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.