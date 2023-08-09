The city of Killeen is hosting a town hall meeting on the proposed 2024 budget next week.
The Killeen City Council voted Tuesday to hold the town hall on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Some residents asked for the City Council to hold a town hall during a workshop meeting two weeks ago.
“The council wants to give citizens every opportunity to learn what’s in the proposed budget, ask questions and provide feedback,” a news release from the city of Killeen reads. “Council members and the City’s executive directors from each department will be in attendance to provide further transparency and clarity on all aspects of the proposed budget.”
Councilman Jose Segarra, who said he won’t be in attendance at the town hall, nonetheless said that past town halls have typically been a “smooth process.”
“We’ll usually see more staff,” he said. “And they’ll do their presentation and get questions.”
This follows a public hearing on the budget held Aug. 1. Another public hearing on the budget could be held Sept. 5 followed by a vote on Sept. 12, when the budget is expected to be adopted.
The proposed budget totals $282 million, a decrease of $16 million over the 2023 fiscal year budget of $298.2 million.
The 2024 proposed budget includes pay increases for both civil service and classified employees, including pay raises for fire rescue officers and police officers.
Development inspection fee increases have also been a hot topic of discussion about the proposed 2024 budget.
The town hall will be livestreamed at KilleenTexas.gov/councilmeetings and will be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable 10.
klimiti@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460
