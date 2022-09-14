The city of Killeen is hosting a trash cleanup Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Trimmier Road ditch that runs along Lowes Boulevard.
Volunteers will meet in the Lowe’s parking lot, 2801 S. W.S. Young Drive. On-site check-in will be available, and residents do not need to register ahead.
