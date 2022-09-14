Keep Killeen Beautiful

Volunteers pick up trash from Lowes Boulevard Creek on Saturday March 8 in the Keep Killeen Beautiful.

 Bryan Correira | Herald

The city of Killeen is hosting a trash cleanup Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Trimmier Road ditch that runs along Lowes Boulevard.

Volunteers will meet in the Lowe’s parking lot, 2801 S. W.S. Young Drive. On-site check-in will be available, and residents do not need to register ahead.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.