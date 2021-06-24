The city of Killeen will host eight “walkshops” next week to encourage citizen feedback in the city’s comprehensive planning process.
Beginning June 28 through June 30, the city of Killeen will host neighborhood walkshops at eight locations where residents can meet with the city’s planning team to share ideas and concerns.
“Walkshops are the best opportunity for residents to have direct interaction with the planning team about issues specific to their neighborhoods,” said Kevin Shepherd, president of Verdunity, the consulting firm hired to develop the plan. “Input received from these sessions will help inform the goals, priorities and implementation recommendations in the plan.”
The walkshop schedule is as follows:
- Downtown Killeen, Avenue D at Gray Street, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday
- Turtle Bend, Fishpond Lane at Pondview Drive, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday
- Malboro Heights, Rev. RA Abercrombie Drive at Highland Avenue, 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
- Yowell Ranch, Greyfriar Drive at Shimla Drive, 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday
- Jasper Heights, Donnie Avenue at Mockingbird Lane, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Alamocitos, Alamocitos Creek Drive at Bunny Trail, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
- North Killeen, Whitlow Drive at Williamson Drive, 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday
- Thunder Creek, Thunder Creek Drive at Waterfall Drive, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday
“The eight locations were selected based on input received through the plan website and from stakeholders,” Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release. “They were also chosen to represent diverse geographic, demographic and neighborhood style characteristics.”
During the walkshops, groups will set out to walk to spots in the neighborhood based on participants’ direction, according to a news release. Planners will ask participants to point out specific likes, dislikes and ideas along the walk.
The city asks participants to wear comfortable shoes, dress for the weather and bring a bottle of water.
Those unable to participate at the scheduled locations and times may submit their input at any time through various online feedback outlets including a survey, an idea wall, an interactive map and seven topical forums. Input is also accepted via phone and email.
“The feedback received through all outlets will be used to establish priorities for the investment of public resources to ultimately meet community-wide goals,” Shine said in a news release. “When complete, the comprehensive plan will establish a guide for meaningful progress to close resource gaps and to cultivate an equitable, vibrant and resilient local economy and neighborhoods.”
The Killeen City Council in November approved Verdunity to put together the proposed comprehensive plan at a cost of $349,140. It is scheduled to be completed later this year.
To access all of the online feedback and education modules, visit the comprehensive plan website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CompPlan.
Residents and stakeholders may submit feedback by phone to 254-501-6650 or email to comprehensiveplan@killeentexas.gov.
