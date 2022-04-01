Killeen city officials will issue a boil-water notice Wednesday for several properties due to crews replacing a fire hydrant.
The properties will be: 512-600 N. Fort Hood Street, 504-514 Rhode Island Street, 811-1129 York Avenue and 604 Wisconsin Street, according to a city news release issued Friday.
In order to replace the fire hydrant, crews will have to isolate the water main to complete the project. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available within 24 to 48 hours.
