Killeen residents who were financially impacted by COVID-19 could soon see rental assistance funds from the city to help them pay past due rents and future payments.
City Council members moved to approve an additional $304,800 in rental assistance funding Tuesday during a meeting at City Hall. The extra money comes from the Texas Department of House and Community Affairs, according to Tuesday’s council agenda.
The city said Thursday in a news release it will be offering rental assistance to residents whose household income has been negatively affected by the pandemic. An online application will open Friday at 9 a.m.
In order to qualify, those applying have to be Killeen residents and must have experienced a negative financial impact on their household related to COVID-19, the release said. Applicants must also be below 80% of the area median income which is based on household size, according to a chart from the city.
The city said Thursday rental assistance could pay for past rents that were due from April 1, 2020, and forward. However, landlords will have to agree to participate in this program and waive late fees for eligible applicants. Any applicant can receive up to six months of consecutive rental payments, according to the release.
To apply for the city’s rental assistance program, you can visit KilleenTexas.gov/CARESPrograms. The application portal is open 24 hours per day until funds run out. Funds are limited, and are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Killeen residents negatively affected by COVID-19 may qualify for rental assistance if they fall below 80% of the area median income which is based on household size. The household sizes and income limits to qualify are listed below:
Household Size Gross Income Limit
1 $36,250
2 $41,400
3 $46,600
4 $51,750
5 $55,900
6 $60,050
7 $64,200
8 $68,350
