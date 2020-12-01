The city of Killeen has dedicated COVID-19 relief funding to assist residents financially impacted by the growing pandemic.
Applications for financial assistance for city of Killeen utilities are being accepted online and at the utility collections building, according to a news release from the city.
Qualified applicants must be Killeen residents and must have experienced loss of employment, reduction in hours of employment, furlough, inability to work because of quarantine or a related situation resulting from COVID-19. There are maximum income levels based on household size. Funding is limited and will be granted on a first come, first served basis, according to the release.
Utility assistance is available only for city of Killeen utility bills (water, sewer, garbage and fees). Assistance may be provided for expenses incurred March 27, 2020, or after, and no funds may be used for charges or late fees prior to that date. The maximum assistance available is $300 or up to six consecutive months of utilities, whichever is less. Payment will be applied directly to the utility account, according to the release.
This utility assistance program is one time only, and only one application per household will be accepted. If an applicant has been assisted previously, the applicant is not eligible for further assistance.
Applications for utility assistance are available online at www.KilleenTexas.gov/COVID19Water2/. Paper forms are available in person at the utility collections office at 210 W. Ave. C, according to the release.
Applications must be complete and submitted with a copy of a valid government-issued identification card (driver’s license or ID card) to be considered for approval.
Once a completed application is received with all required documentation, it will be reviewed and verified to document that it is true and accurate and directly associated with financial hardship due to COVID-19. Utility collections staff will then verify the amount due and credit the account. Applicants will be notified of approval by email or phone call, according to the release.
There is no obligation by the city of Killeen to fund a submitted application. All funding considerations are subject to the availability of funds and program regulatory and statutory guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
