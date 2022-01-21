With ice cold weather in the area, Killeen is opening up a warming shelter tonight and Saturday.
“The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, to provide an increased services warming center for those in need on Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22,” city officials announced in a news release Friday morning.
The location: Moss Rose Community Center, 1103 E. Ave. E, which is in downtown Killeen.
The city’s usual facility to act as a warming center — the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center — will not be open as a warming shelter tonight or Saturday, officials said.
However, for those who venture to Moss Rose to escape the cold, a meal will be served.
“Dinner will be served ... at 6 p.m. each night and the Center will stay open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 6 a.m. the next day. If no one is utilizing the service by 11:30 p.m. each night, then the warming center will close,” according to the news release.
For those who leave the shelter at 6 a.m. Saturday, it will be cold outside at that time — a brisk 26 degrees, according to weather.com.
“City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold. While a meal will be provided, the center does not offer full sheltering services, as no beds or bedding material is provided,” according to the release.
The city previously partnered with organizations to open up the Moss Rose Community Center as a warming shelter on Jan. 15 and 16.
