With temperatures projected to dip into the mid-30s, the city of Killeen will open the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., as a warming station from 10 p.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Thursday.
It will be the third time the city had opened the center as a warming station since Sunday evening.
The cold nighttime weather is expected to continue for several days.
According to the National Weather Service forecast, area residents can expect high temperatures in the low- to mid-60s for much of the next week.
Low temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s, gradually increasing to an overnight low of around 42 on Tuesday evening.
No rain is in the forecast, and skies are projected to remain mostly sunny and mostly clear.
Projected temperatures are:
- Thursday: High 51, Low 32
- Friday: High 60, Low 34
- Saturday: High 63, Low 37
- Sunday: High 63, Low 35
- Monday: High 61, Low 37
- Tuesday: High 66, Low 42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.