With a cold front expected to sweep into the area on this weekend, Killeen city officials said they will open the Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd., as a warming center from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures on those nights are expected to dip into the 20s.
City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services. If no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30 p.m. then it will close at that time, Killeen officials said in a news release.
