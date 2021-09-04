Killeen can expect to cool off slightly over the next couple of days as a cool front blows across Texas.
“You’ll still be pretty hot going into tomorrow, but a cold front will blow in around the afternoon,” Patricia Sanchez of the National Weather Service said Saturday.
The area can expect highs of 91 and 93 going into Labor Day, with nightly lows of 75 to 72.
“Monday and Tuesday are going to be muggy with some chance of rain, and we expect lingering chances of rain later in the week,” Sanchez said.
According to the spokeswoman, this is because the cold front will stall, leaving room for hotter, drier air, which is expected on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, when temperatures will rise again. There is, however, 20% chance of thunderstorms developing Sunday and Monday, so Killeen may experience small showers of rain.
As the week moves on into Tuesday and Wednesday, however, residents can expect to have little cloud cover, leaving for hot, but bright and sunny days.
One positive note is that although the heat index reached 105 on Saturday, the brief spats of rain across Central Texas have prevented the danger of drought.
