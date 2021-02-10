Killeen is expected to receive $2.84 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 10.16% increase from the $2.58 million allocation distributed in February 2020, according to the state comptroller’s office.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.05 billion in sales tax allocations in February, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in January, which saw some businesses still shut down or under limited capacity due to coronavirus restrictions.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a .7% increase from the allocations distributed in February 2020, with special purpose taxing districts receiving the largest increase at 2.5% from last year.
Killeen and most other local cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area in March.
Year to date, Killeen’s sales tax revenue is $5.08 million, 13.29% higher than year to date last year, when the city was allocated $4.48 million, according to the comptroller’s report. Sales tax revenue goes into the city government’s general fund.
The remaining sales tax revenues are as follows:
Bell County
The county will receive $2.57 million in sales tax allocations in February, an increase of 8.89% from the same month last year.
Harker Heights will receive $993,351, a 10.2% increase from February 2020.
Nolanville saw a large sales tax percentage increase, receiving $133,538 in February, a 51.16% increase over the same month last year.
Temple is set to receive $2.81 million, a 3.1% decrease from last year’s allocation.
Belton will receive $705,234, a 20.86% increase from last February’s allocations.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $301,928 for a 9.77% increase over last year’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 9.59% increase in February allocations over last year; it is set to receive $625,051.
Gatesville saw a 3.38% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $234,897 in February.
