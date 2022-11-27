The Killeen-area can look forward to some warmer temperatures for the first part of the week, according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth.
“Looks like clear skies this week and any chances for showers will be next week,” Meteorologist Matt Bishop said Sunday.
Monday should be mostly sunny with a high near 67. Light and variable winds becoming south at 10-15 m.p.h. with some gusts as high as 20 m.p.h. Monday night there will be increasing clouds with a low near 53 overnight.
Tuesday will be the warmest day this week with a high predicted to be near 77 with winds from 10-15 m.p.h. coming in from the south, southwest region.
Gusts could run as high as 25 m.p.h. but with the precipitation from last week, the fire danger is not nearly as high as it has been, according to Bishop.
The overnight low will dip into the 40s behind a cold front coming in from the north after midnight. This will cause temperatures on Wednesday to only rise to near 51.
As that cold front continues, look for the possibility of frost in the overnight hours with lows predicted to be around 34.
“There could be a slight freeze Wednesday into Thursday, especially in low-lying areas where water may pond,” Bishop said.
Thursday’s temperatures will be near 53 under sunny skies but clouds will roll in during the evening hours keeping the low overnight to around 44.
Friday should be partly sunny with a high near 66 as a warming trend looks to keep the low around 54 overnight. Saturday the Killeen area can expect to see highs in the 60s, with the possibility of showers before the weekend is through, according to Bishop.
