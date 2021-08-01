The Killeen department of Development Services, which oversees the office of code enforcement, will soon have a new team.
Under City Manager Kent Cagle’s proposed 2022 budget, Development Services would be allocated $356,750 to create a new six-person Multifamily Rental Inspection program, which would double the department’s current team of six building inspectors.
“The new team is intended to be an inspection-oriented task force,” Executive Director of Development Services Tony McIlwain said.
The program will be officially presented to Killeen’s City Council for possible approval Tuesday. If approved, the program would be responsible for the inspection of private apartment complexes and quadplexes that are not part of federal housing.
“What we’re looking at doing is proactively addressing our multifamily rental facilities,” McIlwain said.
A more comprehensive approach
According to McIlwain, the program is meant to take a more comprehensive approach to building inspection by taking on inspectors from the police department and fire department in order to meet a building inspection’s full needs.
“Hopefully, having all the inspectors in one place will allow for a more thorough sweep,” McIlwain said. “It’ll help them be able to do a better job.”
The program would also address one of the key issues that Killeen’s code enforcement department must routinely contend with: the size of the city. The scope of building inspectors’ responsibilities makes it difficult for the six current building inspectors to adequately address Killeen’s needs, McIlwain said.
“The critical takeway is that our city is growing and with our staff level, it’s difficult to target just one aspect of the job,” McIlwain said. “This crew is dedicated just to those multifamily rental units.”
Downtown appeal
The program is officially supported by Cagle and Finance Director Jon Locke, who, in a city council workshop last Tuesday, had mentioned that part of inspection crew’s purpose was to help revitalize downtown by bringing it up to code.
According to Locke and Cagle, increasing the amount of pressure that the city exerts will force apartments to meet code requirements, which may increase the interior and exterior appeal of Killeen’s apartment complexes.
A hearing on the program is set for the Tuesday workshop. According to McIlwain, the program might change dramatically. Everything from the focus area of the program as well as the amount of new employees is still up in the air unless the council approves the program as is.
There was, however, vocal dissent from Killeen resident Leo Gukeisen at the budget forum July 21.
“I don’t see why we can’t use existing resources from KPD or the fire department to do what this team is supposed to,” Gukeisen said.
Cagle had responded that, while it was possible to pull officers from the police and fire department, the new program would be a more focused directive that wouldn’t be distracted by conflicting needs.
Code updates to come
The office of Code Enforcement has also not begun the process of updating building codes and ordinances for the 2022 fiscal year, so it will take time to see how the new program will interact with new codes.
The City Council has not yet commented on the program.
Discussion will be held at Tuesday’s workshop, where the program will be officially presented with the opportunity for council comment and amendment.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.