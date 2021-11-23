A 2-year-old boy was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple after he was struck by a car in south Killeen Tuesday, police said.
As of around 3 p.m., the child was in stable condition, police said.
Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Killeen police went to the 1100 block of Horizon Drive for a call of a vehicle-pedestrian accident.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the child was outside with his siblings, when the operator of a red sedan backed out of the apartment building parking lot without seeing the child who was sitting on the ground playing, striking the child with her vehicle,” police said via email Tuesday.
Killeen Police Department’s Traffic Unit continues to investigate the incident.
