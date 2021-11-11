Killeen city councilman at-large Rickey “Rick” Williams is hosting a town hall Wednesday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Williams, who was elected to his seat in 2020, is up for re-election in 2022.
“The purpose is to update citizens regarding my last year of work on the Council and to hear from them regarding their concerns now and those shaping the future of our city,” Williams said about the event.
Williams’ town hall will take place between 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Dr.
I'm not a father or grandparent, with kids in school. Will the subject of CRT and mask mandates for schools bring any conflicts of discussions?
I believe the city council being on hand to give first hand knowledge of what is going on in this city is of value, but I don't see the need to just report on what you have done is of value to the people of this city. Instead you should talk about current events such as the approximate 39 million gallons of water that was sent 'to the ground', the results of the city council research as to who was found to be responsible, and what consequential results have been taken. A;so you should cover what corrective actions such as the lack of Chlorine injection for the last 10 years and why we are now going to give corrective action. These are things that the citizens of Killeen, Texas will want to hear about.
Also, I think I am correct in this, but why you were in favor of supplanting the $1.70/month/water meter and going instead to $10.00/month/water meter and also voting in favor of a bond issue of $24 million dollars with explanation of how and why the money will be spent. The citizens have a right to know,
