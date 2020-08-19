The city of Killeen transfer station has been indefinitely closed to the public after a fire at the station overnight.
Regular residential and commercial collection schedules are not affected, according to a news release from the city.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is being inspected, according to Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city.
Residents needing to dispose of bulk items, which include furniture, building materials and some appliances, during this time can place them curbside, according to the news release.
A collection fee of $21 for up to three cubic yards and $7.50 per additional cubic yard will be charged.
Items that are always prohibited from curbside collection are:
Rocks
Dirt
Deceased animals or deceased animal waste
Tires; tire and wheel combinations
Hazardous waste materials
Lead acid batteries
Vehicle bodies; engines; boats; camper shells
Lawn mowers; riding mowers
Liquid waste of any kind
Drop-off recycling services remain available at the Killeen Recycling Center, 111 E. Ave. F, and at recycling trailers located at 6520 Clear Creek Road and at 3201 S. WS Young Drive.
For specific issues related to Solid Waste, please visit KilleenTexas.gov/SolidWaste, email sw-info@killeentexas.gov or call 254-501-7785.
